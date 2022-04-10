Don't use unscientific methods to preserve historical structures

Aurangabad, April 10:

“We welcome the initiative taken by the administration for the repair of monuments. However, unscientific methods should not be used for their conservation. The Aurangabad Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTAC) will be keeping a close eye on the fact that the originality of monuments should not be lost due to improper conservation,” said

Mukund Bhogale, the State Coordinator of INTAC.

He was speaking at the first meeting of the INTAC held on Saturday. There was an in-depth discussion on various topics of heritage conservation in the city.

The INTAC officer-bearers opined that the original form of the historical structure was damaged because of using an unscientific method for the conservation like cement is used to reduce costs when lime work is required.

They said that INTAC would take a look at the ideal conservation method and adherence to the rules of historical conservation.

Outgoing coordinator Ajay Kulkarni said that the work of reviving the paper factory in Kagzipura village should now be taken up expeditiously.

The discussions on documentation of heritage sites and the establishment of Heritage Clubs in schools were also held.

Adv Rajendra Deshmukh, architect Sarda, Pradeep Deshpande, Sanket Kulkarni, Aniruddha Naik, Uma Dasari, Saurabh Jamkar, Nitin Agarwal, Meher Seth, Aditya Waghmare, Nikhil Bhalerao and others were present.

Maya Vaidya, an architect and an expert in the conservation of historical buildings, was appointed as the coordinator of Aurangabad INTAC. Mukund Bhogale announced the selection of Swapnil Joshi as joint coordinator.