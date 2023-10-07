Don’t worry about criticism, keep working with courage for success

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “If you work honestly, you will succeed and get laurelled. So, never worry about criticism and keep working with courage,” said Pravinkumar Dalimbkar, a Marathi and Hindi movie actor. He was speaking at the prize presentation ceremony of the four-day Central Youth Festival (CYF) organised at Shrujanrang stage in Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) on Saturday.

Actress Varsha Usgaonkar was the chief guest while Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole presided over the ceremony.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirasath, Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale, Management Council members Principal Dr Bharat Khandare, Dr Ankush Kadam, Dr Yogita Patil, Datta Bhange, Dr Venkat Lamb and Dr Aparna Patil, Director of Students Development Board Dr Mustajeeb Khan were also seated on the dais.

Pravinkumar Dalimbkar said that he was born in a slum but he got an opportunity to present his skills through youth festival. “I have become an actor on the basis of hard work but university made me a celebrity,” he said. Dalimbkar is a son of the soil and completed the degree course from Bamu more than two decades ago. He got an opportunity to work in movies like ‘Ghar Banduk Biryani. He also shared the phases of his life, from a college student to an actor.

Be in the right place at the right time: Usgaonkar

“You should be available in the right place at the right time to be successful in the entertainment industry. One learns many things in the field, from humbleness to patience,” said Varsha Usgaonkar, a prominent Marathi and Hindi movies actress.

She said that she was born in Goa, but, came to the Dramatics Department of Bamu (Marathwada) for doing drama course 40 years ago.

She said that there was a big difference in the culture, food and climate between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Goa. “Our teachers motivated and gave lessons on drama perfectly. Damu K and Dr Laxman Desphand are my Gurus in this industry. I learnt many things during my education in Bamu. I am indebted to Marathwada,” she said.

Dramatics Department head Dr Smita Sable and students presented a saree to Varsha Usgaonkar. The actress said that she would preserve the saree as ‘Maherachi Saree.’ Advisory committee members Sambhaji Bhosale, Dr Dasu Vaidya, Dr Jayant Shevtekar, Dr Shirish Ambekar and Dr Sanjay Patil were also present on the dais. Dr Parag Hase conducted the proceedings of the programme. The auditorium in front of the main stage was packed with young fans.