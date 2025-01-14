DoP carved a niche in society through Reliable and Responsible Services

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Department of Post (DoP, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar region) today released pictorial postcards of 18 iconic heritage gates of the city, apart from the world famous watermill - Panchakki, at a grand celebration organised this afternoon at Rukmini Hall, MGM Campus.

The Minister of Social Justice Sanjay Shirsat was the chief guest, while the Rajya Sabha MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, Chief Postmaster General (Maharashtra and Goa circle) Amitabh Singh, Postmaster General (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Region) Adnan Ahmed, Postmaster General (Pune Region) Ramchandra Jaybhaye, Postmaster General (Mumbai Region) Suchita Joshi, Director of Postal Services (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Region) Ajinkya Kale, Assistant Director (State Archaeology) Jaya Wahane, former mayors Nandu Ghodele and Vikas Jain were the guests of the honour.

The dignitaries also released the second philately bulletin MAHAPEX 2025 and the second edition of E-Patrika (with the tagline Dak Seva - Jan Seva) on the occasion. At the outset, the e-Bicycle Rally was inaugurated on the occasion. DoP, through philately, encourages young Indians and others to preserve the tickets as mementoes, while E-Patrika comprises success stories of postal officials and personnel.

The officials, and personnel from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Pune and Navi Mumbai regions attended the event.

The PMG Adnan Ahmed made an introductory speech, while Senior Superintendent of Post (SSP, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) G Hariprasad proposed a vote of thanks.

Speeches

--Amitabh Singh - The starting of E-commerce, Postal Banking, etc services is an acknowledgement that DoP is changing according to the times. We are committed to render quality services till the last man of the society. The drop in sending handwritten letters and mails has not deterred DoP, instead, the department embraced the technological changes to cater for the needs of the customers.

--Dr Bhagwat Karad - The significance of DoP still exists in the technological era. In the days of competition, it is still looked upon as the authentic and effective tool of communication. I have demanded and am pursuing with the union Ministry of External Affairs to establish an independent Passport Office in the city to save time, money and energy which is wasted in visiting Nashik for an interview to get a passport.

--Sanjay Shirsat - The DoP has always worked as a mediator to bring the Sender and the Receiver closer emotionally. Once upon a time, a postman was considered a member of the family in tiny villages and sleepy towns who would not only deliver letters/postcards to the illiterate receivers but also read out for them. He acted as an emotional carrier. The beauty of the letters, postcards and the other mails are that they can be preserved as mementoes of the time.