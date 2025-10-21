DoP encourages digital transactions in PLI/RPLI in division

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With a view to promote Postal Life Insurance (PLI) and Rural Postal Life Insurance encouraging (RPLI) the Department of Posts (DoP) has introduced digital transactions offering facility of updating mobile numbers and email IDs in all the post offices under Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna districts (in division).

The initiative aims to enhance customer convenience and transparency by premium payments through online platforms. PLI/RPLI customers are urged to update their mobile numbers and email IDs in the receipts, and database to ensure timely communication of policy updates, premium due alerts, and important notifications.

According to the senior superintendent of post offices (SSPO), the postal staff is assisting customers in updating their contact information and guiding them on digital payments methods. This initiative is a step toward enhancing digital reach and customer satisfaction. Hence all policy holders are appealed to visit their nearest post office to update their details and opt for digital premium payments, stated the press note.