DoP felicitates 250 outstanding postal officers; employees on Aug 15

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Department of Posts (DoP) celebrated Independence Day, this year, with a difference. The Postmaster General (PMG) of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar region Adnan Ahmed felicitated 250 outstanding officers and personnel from Marathwada and Khandesh postal divisions at a function organised at the regional office, on Thursday.

Those feted officers and personnel hail from different fields and services of DoP including Postal Savings Bank (POSB), Mail Delivery, Aadhar Enrollment, Common Service Centre (CSC) transactions, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) transactions, Postal Life Insurance (PLI) and Rural Postal Life Insurance (RPLI).

PMG applauded the outstanding officers and personnel for rendering qualitative services and hopes the same continues in the future.

The PMG and others also planted 50 trees under the campaign ‘Ek Pedh Maa Ke Naam’ on the premises of the regional office on Independence Day. The campaign aimed to raise awareness about environmental conservation.

The ceremony concluded with a commitment to pursue excellence and enhance service delivery throughout the region. The function was attended by a large number of postal employees and officers from various divisions with their families, stated the press release.

DoP officials S R Pathak, R S Botlawar, Asadullah Shaikh, Vishnu Borde and others worked hard for the successful conduct of the event.