DoT, MTDC invites to explore Maha tourism

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A special session on the State of Maharashtra was held at IATO convention on Saturday.

Director (Tourism) Dr B.N Patil highlighted the hidden destinations of Maharashtra and appealed to the operators to send people to explore scenic beauty from sea to the mountains.

“We are focussing on promoting tourist circuits. Presently, the tourist circuits - Ajanta-Ellora-Lonar-Bibi ka Maqbara-Panchakki and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Nashik-Shirdi-Paithan have been developed. The two circuits will be activated to attract large tourists through the operators,” said Patil adding that development of another circuit including Grishneshwar Temple is on cards.

Patil also underlined that the state will also promote 40 agriculture tourism centres of the city to empower farmers and strengthen the rural economy.

Patil said that we are also demanding for inclusion of the city airport under UDAN scheme as it will improve air connectivity with Udaipur, Goa and other destinations.

The Managing Director of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) Shradha Joshi-Sharma said,“The management of our resorts in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Kharghar and Nagpur will be managed 100 per cent by women. The order in this regard will be issued soon. At these resorts, the staff will be cent per cent women (right from manager to security). This will help develop a sense of security amongst women tourists. MTDC is also focussing on providing adequate amenities, promoting Bird Watching, Nautical Tourism etc.”

MTDC general manager Chandrashekar Jaiswal, Tourism Development Foundation’s Sunit Kothari and Jaswant Singh were also present on the occasion.