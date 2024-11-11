Double engine government just emits smoke: Sachin Pilot

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Assembly elections in Maharashtra is the centre of attraction all over the country. The people here are wise and have shattered the dreams of those aspiring to win over 400 seats, bringing them down to earth. A Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is sure to come to power in the state, said Congress leader Sachin Pilot expressing confidence at a public rally in Mukundwadi on Monday.

The rally was held to campaign for MVA candidates Vilas Autade from the Phulambri constituency and Lahu Shewale from Aurangabad East.

Pilot criticised the slogan "Batenge to Katenge" and said it does not suit Yogi Adityanath, who holds a constitutional position. In response to it, our slogan would be "Padhoge to Badhoge" (If you study, you will grow).

The pilot further pointed out how the Mahayuti formed the government in Maharashtra is well-known across the country. The ruling party is playing politics using caste and religion for political gain while ignoring the issues faced by farmers, youth, and women. Promises are made but never kept, he stressed. He emphasized that while the Constitution grants equal rights to everyone, the opposition is actively working against it. The BJP, he alleged, is maligning their opponents through agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and police.

Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, MP Kalyan Kale, Vilas Autade, Lahu Shewale, Suryakanta Gade, Dinkar Onkar, Mohanrao Deshmukh, and others also gave speeches during the rally.

‘Khoke Government’ – Thorat

Former Minister Balasaheb Thorat condemned the Mahayuti government as a "corrupt government." He alleged that the government came to power using bribes ("khoke" referring to bribe money) and is now, ahead of the elections, introducing schemes like the "Ladli Bahin”. However, he said, they only care about holding onto power. He called on the public to elect Vilas Autade, who has supported Congress during difficult times.”