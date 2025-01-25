DP road-affected persons to get TDR as land compensation

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal administration has taken an active approach to widening the roads in the city according to the old development plan (DP). It is implementing the policy of "Take TDR (Transfer of Development Rights) and widen the roads" has been adopted. The administration has prioritised three roads: from Champa Chowk to Jalna Road, Orange City, and Satara Tanda.

Large-scale land acquisition will be required for road widening. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) does not have the funds to provide land compensation. Therefore, it has been decided to offer compensation in the form of TDR. there will be higher demand for TDR, and the road widening work will be carried out in those areas where there is more demand for TDR, stressed the administrator G Sreekanth.

Property owners in Kailasnagar, Orange City, and Satara Tanda have shown readiness to take TDR for the road widening. As a result, the CSMC will take up the work of widening these roads. The administrator expressed confidence that the city's growth will accelerate over the next three years, and consequently, the importance of TDR will also increase. He mentioned that the corporation has prioritised TDR for this very reason.

Demand for TDR increases suddenly

The city's real estate developers have been allowed to use 40% TDR and 60% premium for 5 gunthas of land. As a result, property owners whose projects were stalled under the old development plan have started pursuing TDR. Over the past few days, more than 12 TDR files have been submitted to the civic administration. These include two large files and ten smaller ones.

CSMC to bear survey costs

If a property owner's plot is affected by the proposed road under DP, and they wish to take TDR, they need a survey to determine the affected area.

Without the survey, it is impossible to know how much of the property will be affected by the road. When citizens go to the TLR office for a survey, they are told to pay the full amount for the entire plot.

Paying the full amount for the entire plot is not affordable for ordinary citizens. Therefore, the municipal corporation has now decided to bear the costs of the entire survey.

Before G Sreekanth in CSMC, the TDR market had practically disappeared. Large real estate developers were using the premium method, and no one was taking TDR. The administrator made it mandatory for developers to use 40% TDR, which revived the TDR market.