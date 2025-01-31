DPC allocates Rs 36 cr for tourism; fort conservations in 2025-26

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The district administration has made a provision of funds to the tune of Rs 36 crore for tourism and the conservation of forts in the rough draft plan of the District Planning Committee (DPC) for the year 2025-26. The provision of fund has been made within the Rs 516 crore financial limit set by the government for the upcoming fiscal year.

This reserved budget also includes funds for Women and Child Welfare schemes, Police and Prison department schemes, innovative projects, sustainable development goals, evaluation, educational programmes and efficient administration.

It was expected that in the forthcoming financial year, fund of Rs 1,354 crore will increase from Rs 730 crore for the district. A draft plan has been prepared considering various sectors. The exact amount of government funding for the district will be clarified after February 5.

Allocation of funds in rough draft

Schemes / Amount

Women and Child Welfare - Rs 36 crore

Tourism, Fort and Heritage Conservation - Rs 36 crore

Police and Prisons - Rs 36 crore

Innovative Schemes - Rs 42 crore

Sustainable Development Goals - Rs 12 crore

Evaluation, Data Entry and Monitoring - Rs 6 crore

Educational - Rs 60 crore

Efficient Administration - Rs 60 crore

Total - Rs 288 crore