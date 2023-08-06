DPC meeting today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A review meeting of the District Planning Committee (DPC) will be held at District Collector's Office on August 7. District guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre will grace the meeting. The district received Rs 150 crore out of the total approved of Rs 560 crore. Its major chunk is an outstanding amount from an earlier approved fund. So, there is a difficulty to give approval to new works. Discussions will be held on this subject in the meeting.