DPC needs Rs 1,314 Cr for development

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The District Planning Committee (DPC) needs Rs 1,314 crore fund for the development of the district during the financial year 2025-26.

The administration has prepared a plan for that demand. The committee's meeting will be held at the District Collector's Office, at 11 am, on January 30 in the presence of Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat. The plan will be presented in the divisional meeting to be held on February 5.

The administration has proposed a general plan of Rs 1,200 crore along with a fund of Rs 104 crore for Scheduled Caste schemes and Rs 10 crore for outside the tribal areas scheme.

The plan will be approved with necessary corrections in the Thursday meeting, after which the plan will be placed before the divisional l meeting of the Finance Department. The district received Rs 660 crore in 2024-25. The administration has demanded an additional Rs 654 crore for the year 2025-26.

The administration has prepared a plan of 1,314 crores, including Rs 104 crore for SC schemes, exceeding the financial limit.