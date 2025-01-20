DPC works to be reviewed after Republic Day: Guardian minister

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The District Planning Committee (DPC) did not distribute equal funds, and it has come to light that some incorrect works were given administrative approval. The misuse of public funds will not be allowed, and therefore, after January 26, some of the wrong works of the DPC will be cancelled, said the district’s guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat.

While speaking to media persons, on Monday, at his office in Kokanwadi Square, Shirsat mentioned, "It has come to our attention that some contractors secured work from the DPC by colluding (through the ring system). We are considering filing criminal cases against these contractors.”

When his attention was drawn towards allegations made by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya that there are 10,000 Bangladeshi nationals in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city and rural areas, with most of them in the Sillod constituency, the minister said, “Some people are also helping to create fake Aadhar and voter cards, which assist Bangladeshi nationals. To track down these Bangladeshi nationals, surveys will be conducted door to door in both urban and rural areas.”

When questioned about allegations by MP Sanjay Raut that 20 Shiv Sena MLAs would leave under the leadership of Industry Minister Uday Samant, Shirsat responded, “We are united, and Raut should not interfere unnecessarily in our party.”

Box

Shirsat emphasized that preventing crime in both urban and rural areas is a priority. “Nowadays, criminals own high-end vehicles, making it difficult for the police to chase them,” he said. In response to this, the minister announced that 20 new Scorpio jeeps would be provided to the city police.

Box

Ex-corporators into Shinde faction before January 23

More than 10 former corporators from the city are in contact with us. They will join Shiv Sena in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This will happen before January 23,” said Shirsat.