Dr. Achyut Dhamdhere joins Mahavir Hospital full-time

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Mahavir Multispecialty Hospital has welcomed Dr Achyut Dhamdhere, a piles specialist and senior general surgeon, who has now joined the hospital full-time. The hospital, which opened just a few months ago, has quickly gained popularity for its high-quality healthcare services.

With over 34 years of experience, Dr. Dhamdhere has successfully treated 3 to 4 lakh patients for conditions like piles, fistulas, and other complex surgical issues. He assures patients that piles surgery allows for same-day discharge, with minimal recovery time. For prompt treatment, Dr. Dhamdhere recommends early morning visits to secure same-day appointments. In addition to piles treatment, the hospital also offers care for conditions such as fissures, rectal prolapse, and bleeding piles. The hospital’s president Paras Ostwal, encouraged more patients to benefit from the hospital’s advanced medical facilities and excellent care.