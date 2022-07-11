Dr Adchitre elected ophthalmic assn prez

Aurangabad, July 11: Dr Arun Adchitre was elected president and Dr Amit Vishwe secretary of the Aurangabad Ophthalmic Association on Sunday.

More than 100 eye specialists participated in the election held at the Indian Medical Association hall.

Other office-bearers are as follows: Treasurer - Dr Vandana Kabra; vice-president - Dr Ajay Sambre;

joint secretary - Dr Ajay Lohia; joint treasurer -

Dr Hemant Anaspure and scientific committee chairperson - Dr Venu Gopal Rangu.

Directors - Dr Vaishali Kulkarni, Dr Suvarna Belapurkar, Dr Rupa Ambekar, Dr Imran Deshmukh and Dr Ajinkya Kulkarni.

The office-bearers proposed to conduct many ophthalmic CMEs and conference with focus the new techniques of the ophthalmic surgeries, during their two-year tenure. Dr Neha Deshpande conducted the proceedings. Dr Santosh Totla and Dr Manoj Saswade were returning officers. Dr Vaishali One, Dr Swati Shinde, Dr Jyotika Mishrikotkar, Dr Snehal Thakre, Dr Asmita Kale, Dr Jagdish Loya, Dr Santosh Agarwal, Dr Gitanjali Suryavanshi, Dr Rajeev Mundada, Dr Aarti Mangulkar, Dr Cheta Vishwa, Dr Priyanka Soni and others were present.