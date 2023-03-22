Dr Agale to deliver lecture in UN

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Eco Needs Foundation, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar director Dr Priyanand Agale will deliver a lecture on water conservation during the water conference - 2023 to be held in the United Nations (UN) in New York in the United States of America between March 22 and 24.

During his speech, Dr Agale will highlight the discrepancies in implementing sustainable development goals (SDG-6) in the underdeveloped and developing countries and how it will cause a lot of pollution in the world. How, the smart village model can help in the development.

Along with Dr Agale, Eco Needs Foundation members Prajay Nagdive, Manish Meshram, Jusi Marola (Italy), Charudatta Masde and Vishwajjeet Ilamkar will also participate in the conference.

Dr Agale said, only two organisations from Maharashtra have received this honour of participating in the conference. It is a proud moment for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar that the local residents are participating in the UN conference.