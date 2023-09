Dr Ajit Shroff passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Son of the leader of the Marathwada liberation movement, veteran freedom fighter Govindbhai Shroff and medical director of the MGM medical college and hospital, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Dr Ajit Shroff (77) passed away due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday at 10 am. His last rites were performed at the Kailasnagar crematorium on Wednesday. He was survived by his wife Dr Usha Shroff, son Dr Gautam Shroff, daughter Dr Shivani Shroff, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.