Dr Ambedkar Jayanti at Greenvalley

Aurangabad, April 19:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti was celebrated at Greenvalley Montessori School. Students delivered informative speeches on the life of Dr Ambedkar. Important incidents from his life were narrated to students for inculcating good values among them. The achievements and contributions of Dr Ambedkar were highlighted including his mammoth work of writing the Constitution of India and his efforts for the uplift of oppressed classes. Primary kids were dressed up like Dr Ambedkar, recited a few lines on his life history. Principal Urmila Shekhawat urged students to emulate thoughts of Dr Ambedkar.