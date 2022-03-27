Dr Ambedkar Jayanti Utsav Samiti body declared

Aurangabad, March 27:

The executive body of the Aurangabad tehsil Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Utsav Samiti was held in a meeting chaired by Sominath Suryawanshi. The office bearers appointed are president Babasaheb Sable, secretary Adv Ramesh Jadhav, executive president Vikram Kamble, Sominath Suryawanshi, advisor Ashok Kulkarni, Kachru Kulkarni, vice president - Babasaheb Mudgul, Ravi Kulkarni, Pradeep Shinde, Kailash Pakhre, Anil Trigote, Dattu Salve, Pradeep Jadhav, Gorakh Dehade, Raju Ghagre, Sunil Hiwarale, Babasaheb Mokale, Gautam Ghorpade. Members - Bhimrao Salve, Sunil Hawarale, Arun Dhepe, Vijay Kakde, Raju Chabukswar, Kalyan Gadekar, Sumit Kulkarni, Raju Mhaske, Santosh Dhepe, Vijay Navgire, Sominath Kharat, Anil Bhalerao, Milind Mhaske, Akshay Dehade, Ambadas Sable, Ravi Jadhav, publicity chief Kalyan Dehade, Bhausaheb Shejul, Ashok Misal and others.

A constructive programme will be chalked out to spread the message and work of Dr Ambedkar to every nook and corner of the tehsil, the officials informed.