Dr Ambedkar showed direction to society struggling in dark

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar showed the light of freedom to society which was struggling in the dark for thousands of years. The direction of the country's transformation was highlighted through the Constitution,” said Dr Arvind Gaikwad, scholar and Special Executive Officer of Government Cancer Hospital.

He was speaking in a lecture on ‘Nation Builder: Dr Babasaheb Amedkar’ organised at Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Sunday as part of the birth anniversary celebration of Babasaheb Ambedkar. Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari presided. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, incharge registrar Dr Prashant Amrukar, Management Council member Dr Ankush Kadam, director of Students Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure and president of the Jayanti Committee Capt Dr Suresh Gaikwad.

Dr Arvind Gaikwad said that whatever is beautiful in the world, Dr Ambedkar gave to people, that is why, he is considered as great. “The country has to move forward by accepting Shiv Rai, Phule, Shahu and Ambedkar,” he added. VC Dr Vijay Fulari also spoke. Earlier, Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade made an introductory speech. Dhammapal Jadhav conducted the proceedings.

Box

Jubilation of youth in procession

A procession of Babasaheb Ambedkar’s portrait was taken out from the main gate to the auditorium of the university. VC Dr Fulari started the rally by offering a wreath to the great leader. There was jubilation among the students during the procession.