Dr Ambedkar’s thoughts medium for progress

Aurangabad, Dec 26:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar through the constitution provided rights of reservation to the Dalit and downtrodden people and also provided Buddhism, based on Science to inculcate self-respect in them. A particular community adopted his thoughts and gained development. His thoughts are the medium for progress. The other communities should also assimilate it, appealed intellectual Dr Bharat Sonawane.

He inaugurated a seminar “Why Dr Ambedkar burnt Manusmruti” organised by Bhartiya Satyashodhak Mahasangh at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research Centre on Sunday. Keynote speaker Kailas Kamble, principal Sunil Wakekar, Adv Anand Suryawanshi, Anand Ragade and others were present on the dais. President of the Mahasangh Laxmikant Shinde presided over.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sonawane said, Dr Ambedkar was very fond of books, he build a house only for his books. He burnt Manu Smruti symbolically as it was a scripture that deprived women, downtrodden and Bahujans from their rights. Throughout his life, he fought for destitute, labour, farmers and Bahujan people. He inculcated self-respect in them. Many communities are still away from the thoughts of Dr Ambedkar. The Buddhist community should include all these communities in the progressive movement respectfully, he appealed.

Shinde said that the head of the Bauddhamay Bharat Abhiyan G S Kamble converted thousands of members of the Matang community and worked in this regard for his entire life. Mahasangh will organise seminars and conventions to create awareness about the Dhamma among the Matang community, he said.