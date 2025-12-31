Dr Amrutkar on Executive Committee of Indian Pol Sci Assoc

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Registrar of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Dr Prashant Amrutkar, has been elected as a member of the Executive Committee of the Indian Political Science Association (IPSA) for the period 2025-2026.

The executive committee for the period 2025-2026 was announced at the 62nd Indian Political Science Conference, jointly organised by the Indian Political Science Association (IPSA) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (Bhubaneswar, Odisha) last week. Ten professors of political science from across the country have been selected for the committee, and Dr Amrutkar is among them.

Previously, Dr Amrutkar has also served on the national-level Political Science Association in 2018 and 2023. Currently, Dr Amrutkar, who is also the Head of the Department of Political Science, has been serving as the Registrar since January 2024.

He has also worked as head of the Political Science department and Dean of the Faculty of Humanities. Dr Amrutkar serves as the Director of the Sant Gadge Baba Rural Problems Research Centre.