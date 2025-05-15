Dr. Anupam Takalkar appointed to IMA’s national legal cell panel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Dr. Anupam Takalkar, president of IMA Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, has been appointed to the National Legal Cell Standing Committee of the Indian Medical Association (IMA). His selection followed the 145th Central Council meeting held in Hyderabad. This is the first time a city representative has been named to this prestigious national panel. A respected dermatologist and healthcare advocate, Dr. Takalkar expressed gratitude to IMA’s national and state leadership for their support. Local medical professionals welcomed the announcement, calling it a proud moment for the city’s medical fraternity and a recognition of Dr. Takalkar’s ethical leadership and dedication to the profession.