Dr Avinash Yelikar passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Avinash Yelikar, the plastic surgeon from Marathwada and treasurer of Marathwada Shikshan Prasarak Mandal (MSPM) died of cardiac arrest on Sunday afternoon.

He was 67 and leaves behind wife, one son and one daughter, and son-in-law and daughter-in-law. The last rites will be performed on him at Pushpanagari crematorium on April 3.

Dr Avinash was also the chancellor nominated member of the Management Council and other authorities of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

He was the husband of Dr Kanan Yelikar, the former dean of the Government Medical College and Hospital. Dr Avinash continuously tried to promote and propagate education through MSPM.