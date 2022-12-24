Dr Azharuddin elected on ICA national executive body

Dr Azharuddin elected on ICA national executive body

Aurangabad: Dr Syed Azharuddin, the head of the Commerce Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) was elected a member of the national executive body of Indian Commerce Association (ICA).

He won the election with the highest votes in the Western Region of ICA. The election for the five office-bearers and eight members of the executive body was held today. Dr Syed Azharuddin (Bamu) and Dr Ashok Agralwa (Rajasthan University, Jaipur) were elected from ICA western region.

Dr Azharuddin has been teaching in the Commerce department for one and a half decades. He was also the coordinator of the 73rd All India Commerce Conference.

