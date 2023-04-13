Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti today

The celebration of the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar began in the city at 12 midnight on Thursday by busting crackers. People had gathered at various chowks, localities, and near the statues to pay obeisance to Dr Ambedkar at midnight. On the eve of the occasion, they busted crackers and dance to the tune of Bhim Geets, and distributed sweets.

Bhim Jayanti is celebrated with enthusiasm across the world. Several programmes including lectures, seminars, camps, study sessions and other events were organised in the city for the past couple of days. The Buddha Viharas, main roads, chowks, statues of great men, government offices and localities have been decorated with attractive lightings, patakas and other decorative articles.

The markets are filled with customers purchasing clothes and other things for the Jayanti. Various organisations on Thursday were engaged in decorating the chariots for the grand procession.

Showcasing the communal harmony the city, the Maratha Community in Bhavsinghpura for the first time will organise a procession on Bhim Jayanti to showcase the communal harmony in the city. Dadarao Lokhande, Prabhakar Lokhande, Bhaginath Laggad and others have taken the initiative for the procession.