Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vaidyakiya Pratishthan launches medical college

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vaidyakiya Pratishthan (BAVP) which has been providing health services through Dr Hedgewar Hospital for the past 33 years, has launched R K Damani Medical College (RKDMC) and ShriRamchandra Institute of Medical Sciences (SRIMS) for medical education.

The admission process for MBBS has commenced at the college for the current academic year.

Addressing a press conference, college Dr Swati Shiradkar said that the new medical college under the BAVP is set to mark a new era in medical education.

She said that the college aims to create future expert doctors who can compete with the modern world and it will be dedicated to providing excellent healthcare services to the underprivileged citizens, contributing to their upliftment.

Dr Rajshree Ratnaparkhe (CEO, Dr Hedgewar Hospital) and Dr Ashwinikumar Tupkari (Secretary, BAVP) along with Dr Mahesh Deshpande were present.

Box

Available Facilities

This year, 50 students will be admitted for the MBBS course. The college has state-of-the-art infrastructure, a modern library and laboratories equipped with world-class resources, an independent medical education unit and hostel facilities. A staff of 170 members will be dedicated to providing quality education at this institution.

Box

The doctors trained at RKDMC and SRIMS will make special efforts to instil social values. The doctors here will carry forward the legacy of selfless social service of the BAVP. We aim to create a unique ecosystem that embodies dedication, service, and social sensitivity.

(Dr Ashwinikumar Tupkari)

Box

We are committed to passing on the legacy of the exemplary healthcare service model of Dr Hedgewar Hospital to the new generation of doctors. We aim to provide state-of-the-art healthcare at affordable rates.

(Dr Rajshree Ratnaparkhe)