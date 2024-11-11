Dr Balasaheb Thorat's family in election campaigning

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) Sena candidate Balasaheb Thorat from Aurangabad Central Constituency was given a ticket one day before the last date of filing nomination papers.

He hastily filed his nomination papers on the last day and started campaigning. Since when Balasaheb received the party’s ticket, his entire family and friends circle have started campaigning for him.

Thorat's elder sister-in-law Kavita, Anita, Pushpa, wife Savita, daughter-in-law Chanchal, elder brother Kailas, son Ayush, niece Pooja, Pratiksha and Snehal, nephews Abhijeet and Anand, Vijay Wankhede, Gajanan Vidhate, Sunil Balande, Sunil Ghait, brother-in-law Sandesh and others participated in the campaign.

Since Sandesh Kawade is a party’s office-bearer, he has started campaigning with UBT Sena office-bearers. While Thorat has entrusted the responsibility of managing the election expenses to his nephew Abhijeet. Nephews were given the responsibility of social media and youth.

Box

Door-to-door campaign by Savita Thorat

Savita Thorat is visiting door to door to the houses of her friends and relatives in the constituency every morning and evening and requests them to vote for Balasaheb. After breakfast in the morning, she canvasses until 1 pm. After coming home in the afternoon and having lunch again, at 5 pm, she start campaigning again.

Box

Even villagers joined campaign

Balasaheb Thorat's native place is Bhoigaon (Phulambri) village. The villagers joined his campaign. They have also visited various community groups in the village and relatives, urging them to vote for Thorat.