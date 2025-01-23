Dr Bharati Gawali resigns as BoEE director

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Bharati Gawali, tendered her resignation from the post of director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) on Thursday after a member from Management Council spoke rudely with her.

It may be noted that the post has been lying vacant since 2012. The university appointed Dr Yogesh Patil as a full-time BoEE in 2020.

He resigned from the post in October 2021. Dr Ganesh Manza was appointed incharge director of the department in October 2021. His charge of the post was relieved in March 2023 and Dr Bharati Gawali was appointed incharge director of BoEE.

The preparations for the 65th convocation ceremony of the university was underway. According to sources, after a meeting of the Management Council (MC), one of the members of the MC behaved rudely with her in the VC Chamber.

She was also upset over transferring employees from the Examination Department without holding discussions with her since there was a shortage of staff there. Those statutory officers who were present in the CV chamber remained mute spectators. She tendered her resignation immediately. When contacted, Dr Bharati Gawali was not available for comment.

Box

Convocation ceremony on Feb 22

Vice President of the country Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the chief guest for the 65th convocation ceremony of the university to be held on February 22. Therefore, the examination department is making intensive preparations for the ceremony. In addition, there is a possibility that the resignation of the examination director will create problems. The sources said that VC Dr Vijay Fulari may reject her resignation.