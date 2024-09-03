Dr Bhaskar Sathe appointed director of 'Intel Relations Centre

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Bhaskar Ramchandra Sathe was appointed the director of the Center for International Relations (CIR) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

The CIR coordinates education and research with the European union and other countries. The Centre has been functioning in the university for the last fifteen years. Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Phulari made this appointment.

He took over charge from Dr Bina Sengar on Tuesday. Director of the Student Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure and the director of UNIC Dr Praveen Yannawar were present. Dr Sathe has been working in the Department of Chemistry for the past 15 years. He also holds the post of head of the Departments of Nano Technology and Forensic Science.