Dr Bijwe joins as 1st JD of DMER regional office

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) opened its regional office in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) recently.

However, there was no officer on the post of joint director (JD) of the regional office as JD heads it. Dr Sanjay Bijwe was appointed JD of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar region on September 18.

But, he did not join the office since then. Currently, the office of the joint director of DMER was started in the library of GMCH. The post was lying vacant for around one and a half months. Finally, Dr Bijwe took the charge of the office on Monday. GMCH dean Dr Sanjay Rathod welcomed him.

The function of regional office

The function of 11 GMCHs from Marathwada, Dhule, Jalgaon and Nandurbar through the regional office of DMER. The Government Medical Colleges used to send their various proposals through the DMER directly. Now, henceforth, the proposal will be sent to the office of the director through the regional office.