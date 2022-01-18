Dr D’Cruize nominated Afghan School Board Member

Aurangabad, Jan 18:

Stepping Stones High School principal Dr Angelo Michael D’Cruize has been nominated as one of the board members of Sayed Jamaluddin Afghan School, Delhi. The board meeting was held at the Embassy of the IR of Afghanistan on January 18. With the advent of the current establishment in Afghanistan, education for girls suffered a major setback, and India saw a significant influx of girl child refugees. To improve the situation for these children, Sayed Jamaluddin Afghan School, Delhi, which the Government of Afghanistan initially ran, is reconstituting itself with the support of The Ministry of External Affairs and The Ministry of Education, Government of India. In a prestigious moment for the city of Aurangabad, principal Dr D’Cruize was nominated by Sayed Jamaluddin Afghan School to preside as a board member in the meeting called by the Ambassador of I.R of E Farid Mamundzay.