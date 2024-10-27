Dr Gaffar Qadri to contest from Samajwadi Party; Gets AB form from Abu Azmi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former AIMIM leader Dr Gaffar Qadri, who resigned from AIMIM and was aiming to secure a Congress ticket, was given the AB form by Samajwadi Party chief Abu Azmi to contest from the Aurangabad East constituency, late tonight. Confirming this, SP city president Faisal Khan stated that Abu Azmi is scheduled to meet Sharad Pawar on Sunday to discuss the issue as SP is the part of Maha Vikas Aghadi. After leaving AIMIM, Dr Qadri is determined to contest the elections from the East constituency at any cost.