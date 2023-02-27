Dr Gajanan Sanap nominated Mgmt Council member

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: Governor and chancellor of universities Ramesh Bais nominated Dr Gajanan Sakharam Sanap as a member on the Management Council of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) on Monday.

Governor’s Principal Secretary Santosh Kumar issued a letter today about nominating Dr Sanap as a member on MC. Dr Gajanan Sanap is an activist of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad and works as a teaching faculty in S B College of Science. He is also a State secretary of Vidyapith Vikas Manch. Earlier, he worked as LT Col of NCC 50 Maharashtra Battalion and Senator of Bamu.

Box

The chancellor nominates two management council members on the university. Chancellor nominated Dr Kashinath Deodhar as a member of the MC a few days ago. The university confirmed the nomination of Dr Sanap as a member.