Dr Ganesh Kulkarni elected ILA central executive body member
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 4, 2022 11:15 PM2022-04-04T23:15:02+5:302022-04-04T23:15:02+5:30
Aurangabad, April 4:
Dr Ganesh Kulkarni was elected as a member of the central executive body of the Indian Library Association (ILA).
Dr Kulkarni contested the ILA elections and secured 1,768 votes with the support of members from e State and other parts of the country. He is a librarian at Sant Savta Mali College of Phulambri. Dr Kulkarni was elected member for the year 2022-25.