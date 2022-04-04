Dr Ganesh Kulkarni elected ILA central executive body member

Aurangabad, April 4:

Dr Ganesh Kulkarni was elected as a member of the central executive body of the Indian Library Association (ILA).

Dr Kulkarni contested the ILA elections and secured 1,768 votes with the support of members from e State and other parts of the country. He is a librarian at Sant Savta Mali College of Phulambri. Dr Kulkarni was elected member for the year 2022-25.