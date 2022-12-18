Dr Gopal appointed VP of History Conference
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 18, 2022 09:20 PM 2022-12-18T21:20:02+5:30 2022-12-18T21:20:02+5:30
Aurangabad: Dr Gopal Bachhire was appointed vice-president of the 14th Marathwada National History conference for three years. Dr Vinod Borse was appointed treasurer while Dr Sanjay Paikrao is the new joint secretary of the conference. The appointment of the office-bearers was made at the conference held in Latur recently.