Dr Harshdeep Kamble appointed guardian secretary
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 4, 2022 10:00 PM 2022-09-04T22:00:02+5:30 2022-09-04T22:00:02+5:30
The State Government appointed Dr Harshdeep Kamble as guardian secretary of the district. Dr Kamble who is currently the principal secretary of the Industries Department has worked as Aurangabad Municipal Corporation commissioner in 2013. He was appointed guardian secretary since has information about the districts, its industries and infrastructure.