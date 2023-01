Dr Irfan Saudagar bereaved

Aurangabad: Yasmeen Khan died after a brief illness at 6.15 pm on Wednesday. She was 40 and leaves behind husband and one daughter. Her Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at Kali Masjid, Nawabpura at 12.30 am, today and burial took place at the adjacent graveyard. She was the wife of Dr Irfan Khan Saudagar, an Assistant Professor at Sir Sayyed College.