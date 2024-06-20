Dr Jadhav & Dr Kale re-nominated as members of State Commission for Backward Classes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Government re-nominated Dr Omprakash Jadhav and Dr Govind Kale as members on the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes (MSCBC) from the revenue division of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Principal Secretary of the Government Vinita Singal issued the appointment letters to the members. Dr Jadhav is from an open group and works as an associate professor from the Statistics Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada. Dr Kale was reappointed from the Nomadic Tribes (D) category and is a member of the authority of Bamu. The commission was restructured by the Government. Justice (retd) Sunil Shukre is chief of the commission. Dr Omprakash Jadhav is a prominent statistics analyst and has published two books-’Sampling Method’ and ‘Operation Research.’