Dr Jadhav elected as vice president of Association of Physics Teachers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr K M Jadhav, a renowned physicist and head of the Department of Fundamental and Applied Sciences and an Honorary Professor at MGM University has been elected as the Vice President of Maharashtra Regional Council (RC-08) of the Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT).

The elections for the new executive committee of IAPT Maharashtra for the term January 2025 to December 2027 were recently concluded. Dr Jadhav secured a landslide victory with 440 votes out of 620. Earlier, he was the head and senior professor at the Department of Physics, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. Dr Jadhav holds four patents-two Australian and two Indian—highlighting his innovative research.