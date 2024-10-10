Dr Kailas Pathrikar elected Bamu employees union president

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Kailas Sandu Pathrikar was elected president of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) Non-teaching Employees union (Shikshaketar Karmarchair Sevak Sangh).

The union has been active in the university since 1967 while Dr Pathrikar has been in the union since 1996.

The post of union president fell vacant with the death of Parvat Kasure. Dr Kailas Pathrikar who was elected union president is also the director of the Extra Mural Board.