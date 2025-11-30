Dr Kailas Pathrikar given farewell

Chhatraati Sambhajinagar: Dr Kailas Pathrikar, the director of the Extra-mural Board of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu), was given farewell in a programme held at the Mahatma Phule auditorium of Bamu on Saturday, on his retirement.

He has been working at the university since January 1, 1990. Dr Pathrikar was also the Head of the General Administration Department, Officer of the Eligibility Section.

He is the president of the Bamu Employees' union and the Employees' Credit Cooperative Society Union. Dr Pathrikar expressed his gratitude for the trust and support shown by the employees.