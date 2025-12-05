Dr. Kailash Aher elevated as senior scientist in GSDA

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Dr. Kailash Aher, assistant geologist at the Groundwater Survey and Development Agency (GSDA, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), has been elevated to the post of Senior Geologist (Group A). He secured the elevation after successfully clearing the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination departmentally with outstanding performance.

Hailing from the small village of Parla in Vaijapur tehsil and born into a farmer’s family, Dr Aher has built a distinguished career in groundwater science. He was earlier honoured with the Best Geology Officer award during GSDA’s Golden Jubilee Year for his exemplary service.

Currently serving as the active Joint Secretary of Geo-Forum, Dr Aher has published 60 research papers in reputed national and international journals and has received 10 fellowship awards from prominent scientific organisations. He has also been instrumental in spreading awareness on groundwater recharge, water conservation, and related issues among women’s self-help groups, farmers, urban communities, industries, apartment associations, and youth.