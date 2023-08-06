Dr Karad asserts power to secure funds for continuous flyover

Metro project might get stuck in limbo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : union minister of state for finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad, expressed confidence in securing funds for the construction of a continuous flyover, excluding the metro, in Shendra to Waluj. Dr Karad made these remarks during a press interaction on Sunday.

The proposal for the flyover, previously submitted by the Smart City project, was canceled by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Dr Karad revealed that he has discussed the metro and flyover project with union minister Nitin Gadkari. The budget allocated for the Bharatmala and Sagarmala Yojana, under the transport ministry, has been exhausted. However, efforts are underway to secure provisions for the continuous flyover in the supplementary budget. Additionally, attempts are being made to cancel the letter issued by the NHAI and allocate funds for the flyover. A new Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared specifically for the flyover, excluding the metro. He assured that funds have been secured for garbage depots, city roads, and railway stations, and pledged to accelerate the speed of development projects in the future by securing additional funds. Addressing criticism from MP Imtiaz Jaleel regarding the alleged misuse of Rs 7 crore for the DPR, Dr Karad dismissed the claims and stated that Jaleel himself had requested not to pay the DPR amount.