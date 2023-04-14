Dr Karad inaugurates conference secretariat of IAPSCON 2023

49th National conference of Pediatric Surgeons and Pediatric Urologist in November

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city is set to host the 49th National Conference of Pediatric Surgeons and Pediatric Urologists 'Indian Association of Paediatric Surgeons' (IAPSCON 2023) in November 2023. The conference secretariat was inaugurated by the union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad at Dr Totla Hospital on Friday.

Medical professionals and pediatric experts from across the country are expected to attend the conference, which promises to be an insightful and informative event. Dr Karad, will serve as the chairman of the conference. Meanwhile, Dr RJ Totla, senior pediatric surgeon and pediatric urologist, will serve as the organizing secretary of the event. Dr Martand Patil, Dr Pravin Suryawanshi, Dr Bhaskar Musande, Dr Santosh Totla, Dr ND Kulkarni, Dr Ramesh Bajaj, former mayor Bapu Ghadamode and others were present.