Dr Karad opposes privatization of Super specialty

Aurangabad, May 3:

The super-specialty block was established in Government Medical College and Hospital(GMCH)from the funds provided by the union government. The block has not yet been inaugurated. union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad while speaking to LT said that the privatization of the Super Specialty block will not be done at any cost, for which, he will discuss the issue with the chief minister and the medical education minister soon.

The block was established from the integrated funds of union and state governments of Rs 150 crores in GMCH. Preparations are being made to provide medical facilities to the patients in the block on public - a private - partnership (PPP) basis. LT had published detailed news in this regard. Medical education minister Amit Deshmukh cleared the stand and said that the block will not be privatized but will be operated on a PPP basis. This policy was accepted as per the recommendations of the Niti Aayog, he mentioned.

An inspection was done in April to operate the block on a PPP basis. Detailed news was published in this regard.

Against this backdrop, Dr Karad said, the super-specialty block has not been inaugurated yet. He will meet the union health minister Dr Mansukh Mandviya soon. The union government has also provided funds for the construction of the block and it should not be privatized. He will discuss the issue with the chief minister and medical education minister, Dr Karad mentioned.

The required equipment has been installed in the super-specialty block while 219 posts have been sanctioned in the first stage. However, the posts are not filled and hence the medical services have not started here yet.