Dr Ketki Gharpure conferred with prestigious FRCS degree

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Dr Ketki Gharpure, a paediatric surgeon hailing from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and currently based in London, has been awarded the prestigious FRCS (Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons, England) degree by the Royal College of Surgeons in recognition of her success in the highly specialised international examination in the field of paediatric surgery.

She received this highest international qualification at a special convocation ceremony joining the distinguished list of surgeons from Marathwada who have achieved this milestone.

Dr Ketki completed her schooling at Little Flower High School and pursued her medical education at Government Medical College, Nagpur. She completed her postgraduate studies at Nair Hospital in Mumbai and in Puducherry. She is the daughter of paediatric surgeon Dr Vivek Gharpure and physiotherapist Dr Sanjeevani Gharpure.