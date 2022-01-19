Dr Lande appointed member on Mgmt Council

Aurangabad, Jan 19:

Dr M K Lande, the head of the Chemistry department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) was appointed as a member on Management Council.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole nominated him from the department heads’ category as per article 30 (4) (D) of Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016. Registrar issued his appointment letter on Wednesday.