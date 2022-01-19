Dr Lande appointed member on Mgmt Council
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 19, 2022 09:05 PM2022-01-19T21:05:01+5:302022-01-19T21:05:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Jan 19: Dr M K Lande, the head of the Chemistry department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University ...
Dr M K Lande, the head of the Chemistry department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) was appointed as a member on Management Council.
Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole nominated him from the department heads' category as per article 30 (4) (D) of Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016. Registrar issued his appointment letter on Wednesday.