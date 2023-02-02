Dr Mariya Ansari, Sandesh Jain get gold medal

Aurangabad: Dr Mariya Ansari Aejaz and Dr Sandesh Supadulal Jain, the students from Guru Mishri Homoeopathic Medical College (Shelgaon, Jalna) bagged gold medals in two separate examinations announced by Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) on Thursday.

Dr Mariya Aejaz, a student of the first batch of M D (Hom) of the college received Principal Dr Shantilal Motilal Desarda Gold Medal for her excellent permanence in the examination winter session 2021 by securing 306 marks.

Dr Sandesh Jain, a student of the BHMS course secured the ‘Hahnemann Gold Medal’ instituted by the Association of Management of Unaided Private Medical College and Dental College of Maharashtra (Mumbai) for obtaining the highest marks (1098) examinations in the summer 2021. They will be presented with the gold medals in the convocation to be held in MUHS in Nashik soon.