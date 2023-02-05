Dr Mehtre gets ‘Best Laser Dentist' award
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 5, 2023 09:15 PM 2023-02-05T21:15:02+5:30 2023-02-05T21:15:02+5:30
Aurangabad: Dr Vijay Mehtre a dental doctor from the city was honoured with the 'Best Laser Dentist of the Year' award in a programme held at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai recently.
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari presented the award to Dr Mehtre for his remarkable achievements in laser dentistry.