Dr Mehtre gets ‘Best Laser Dentist' award

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 5, 2023 09:15 PM 2023-02-05T21:15:02+5:30 2023-02-05T21:15:02+5:30

Aurangabad: Dr Vijay Mehtre a dental doctor from the city was honoured with the 'Best Laser Dentist of the Year' award in a programme held at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai recently.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari presented the award to Dr Mehtre for his remarkable achievements in laser dentistry.

