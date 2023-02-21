Chinchwad By-election: Election Commission issues notice to BJP candidate Ashwini Jagtap

The Chinchwad constituency has received several complaints of violation of the model code of conduct in the past few days. Out of these, 10 complaints have been seriously dealt with.

The commission issued a notice in the case in which BJP candidate Ashwini Jagtap had published the news by paying money. In the run-up to the Chinchwad assembly byelection, the commission has appointed a media certification and co-control committee or MCMC to monitor current affairs. A news item about BJP candidate Ashwini Jagpat was published in a news portal and a weekly.

The MCMC committee had observed that the overall contents of the news item were similar to paid news. From this, the concerned committee sent a letter to the office of the Electoral Decision Officer in this regard. Accordingly, decision officer Sachin Dhole sent a notice to BJP candidate Ashwini Jagtap on February 16 in connection with the bypolls.

The commission also sought a written statement from Ashwini Jagtap. Ashwini Jagtap also sent a disclosure to the Election Commission's office on February 20 after that. The committee will now verify the reply. The following procedure will then be decided. Therefore, everyone's attention has been paid to what action will be taken by the Commission.